CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Insider Shawn Henry Sells 5,505 Shares

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) insider Shawn Henry sold 5,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.47, for a total transaction of $1,973,377.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,536,731.71. This trade represents a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shawn Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

On Monday, December 16th, Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.14, for a total transaction of $1,656,630.00.

On Friday, November 15th, Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total value of $1,361,760.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.38, for a total transaction of $1,237,520.00.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.2 %

CrowdStrike stock opened at $365.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 715.86, a P/E/G ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.36. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.81 and a twelve month high of $398.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. CICC Research started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CRWD

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Synergy Financial Group LTD grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.8% during the third quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.