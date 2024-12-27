Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) Director Nicholas Reyland Liuzza, Jr. Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) Director Nicholas Reyland Liuzza, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $2,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 481,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,195,577.60. This trade represents a 29.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Red Cat Trading Up 12.8 %

Shares of RCAT stock opened at $13.41 on Friday. Red Cat Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $14.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.15 and a beta of 1.33.

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.27). Red Cat had a negative return on equity of 66.19% and a negative net margin of 162.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts predict that Red Cat Holdings, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Red Cat in the second quarter worth approximately $267,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Red Cat by 390.9% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 58,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 46,897 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Red Cat during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Red Cat during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new position in Red Cat in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. 37.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.

