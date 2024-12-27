Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Short Interest Up 158.4% in December

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, a growth of 158.4% from the November 30th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFC. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 3.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the second quarter worth $269,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 20.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 28,492 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 5.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE FFC opened at $15.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.57. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $16.74.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

