Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) Insider Buys £147.45 in Stock

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Aldersley purchased 3 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,915 ($61.59) per share, for a total transaction of £147.45 ($184.77).

CWK opened at GBX 4,840 ($60.65) on Friday. Cranswick plc has a twelve month low of GBX 3,728 ($46.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,260 ($65.91). The stock has a market cap of £2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 2,315.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5,030.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,749.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.88.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a GBX 25 ($0.31) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Cranswick’s payout ratio is currently 4,306.22%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 57 ($0.71) price target on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, and gourmet pastries, as well as provides food services.

