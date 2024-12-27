Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 434,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,463 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $29,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in Weis Markets by 100.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 6,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Weis Markets by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Weis Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Weis Markets during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Weis Markets from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of WMK opened at $69.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.51. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.87 and a 1-year high of $76.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.20%.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company’s retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

