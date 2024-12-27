Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report) by 42.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,447 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 23.5% in the third quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 511,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 97,256 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 836,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,840,000 after buying an additional 18,050 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,668,000 after buying an additional 602,656 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanterix by 112.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 16,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanterix by 75.9% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 137,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 59,496 shares in the last quarter. 86.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanterix Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of Quanterix stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. Quanterix Co. has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $29.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.29 and a 200 day moving average of $12.95. The company has a market capitalization of $424.86 million, a P/E ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Quanterix from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

