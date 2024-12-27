SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Position Boosted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Free Report) by 239.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 168,908 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,131 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in SFL were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of SFL by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,276,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,723,000 after purchasing an additional 103,600 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SFL by 151.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 321,211 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 193,648 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of SFL by 19.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,803,656 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,915,000 after acquiring an additional 462,789 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SFL during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SFL by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,995,617 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $124,859,000 after acquiring an additional 64,875 shares in the last quarter. 28.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Fearnley Fonds raised shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

NYSE:SFL opened at $10.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.67. SFL Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $255.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.98 million. SFL had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.71%. SFL’s payout ratio is 97.30%.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

