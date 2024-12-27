Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,813 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Up 0.6 %

KALU stock opened at $70.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $59.52 and a twelve month high of $102.42.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.16). Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.57%.

Kaiser Aluminum Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

