MML Investors Services LLC Takes Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 22,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 2.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 44,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Macy’s by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s Price Performance

NYSE:M opened at $18.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.36. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $22.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Macy’s had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.1737 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Macy’s to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on Macy’s

Macy’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.