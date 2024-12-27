Barclays PLC Buys 25,750 Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Barclays PLC raised its position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,750 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Weibo were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WB. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Weibo during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Weibo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Weibo by 17.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Weibo in the third quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo in the third quarter worth $318,000. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WB. StockNews.com raised Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Weibo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Weibo in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.23.

Weibo Price Performance

WB opened at $9.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.64. Weibo Co. has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $12.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Weibo Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, discover, and distribute content in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

