Barclays PLC Increases Stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 173.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,075 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REYN. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 93.7% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 3,009.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reynolds Consumer Products

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, Director Helen Golding acquired 1,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.58 per share, with a total value of $32,820.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,820.20. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rolf Stangl bought 7,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.25 per share, with a total value of $196,390.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,390.75. This represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 12,079 shares of company stock worth $330,466. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on REYN. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.17.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Performance

Shares of REYN opened at $27.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.95. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $32.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $910.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 52.57%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

