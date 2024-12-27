Barclays PLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 331.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,622 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Cohu were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,358,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,308,000 after buying an additional 224,022 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cohu by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,161,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,638,000 after acquiring an additional 51,640 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Cohu by 11.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,462,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,584,000 after purchasing an additional 152,574 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Cohu by 21.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,126,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,958,000 after purchasing an additional 198,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 54.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 905,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,966,000 after purchasing an additional 320,234 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cohu Stock Performance

Shares of COHU opened at $27.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.46 and a 200 day moving average of $27.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cohu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.80 and a 12 month high of $36.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.42 and a beta of 1.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $95.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.75 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. Cohu’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Cohu from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cohu from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cohu from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cohu has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Insider Transactions at Cohu

In other Cohu news, Director Nina Richardson sold 4,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $120,675.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,475.82. This represents a 15.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 5,599 shares of company stock worth $136,724 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

