Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 14,960 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,960 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.11% of Andersons worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Andersons during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Andersons in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Andersons in the third quarter valued at $98,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Andersons by 92.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Andersons during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Andersons

In other news, insider Joseph E. Mcneely sold 2,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total value of $113,692.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,367,455.73. The trade was a 4.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Trading Up 0.2 %

ANDE stock opened at $40.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Andersons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.25 and a twelve month high of $61.46. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.96 and a 200-day moving average of $48.24.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.37. Andersons had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Andersons Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Andersons’s payout ratio is currently 22.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ANDE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stephens upgraded shares of Andersons to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

