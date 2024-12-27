PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,021,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,479 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $28,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at $152,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter worth about $177,000. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 13,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PMT opened at $13.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $15.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.76.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 53.81% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $80.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.31%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.65%.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

