Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,361,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,947 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $29,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in International Game Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 0.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,790,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,946,000 after acquiring an additional 47,442 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 230.0% in the third quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 42,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 29,929 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in International Game Technology in the third quarter valued at $645,000. Finally, BBR Partners LLC purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $639,000. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

International Game Technology Price Performance

IGT opened at $17.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.62. International Game Technology PLC has a 12-month low of $16.92 and a 12-month high of $27.89.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.24). International Game Technology had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $587.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on International Game Technology

International Game Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.