Globalstar (GSAT) & Its Peers Head to Head Survey

Profitability

This table compares Globalstar and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globalstar -14.91% -9.40% -3.91% Globalstar Competitors -464.18% -25.98% -2.26%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Globalstar and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Globalstar $241.58 million -$24.72 million -71.00 Globalstar Competitors $2.51 billion -$215.51 million -12.11

Globalstar’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Globalstar. Globalstar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Globalstar has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globalstar’s peers have a beta of 1.61, meaning that their average share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

18.9% of Globalstar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.0% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 61.0% of Globalstar shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.9% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Globalstar peers beat Globalstar on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

Globalstar Company Profile

GLOBALSTAR INC offers satellite voice and data services to commercial and recreational users in more than 120 countries around the world. Globalstar’s products include mobile and fixed satellite telephones, simplex and duplex satellite data modems and flexible service packages. Many land based and maritime industries benefit from Globalstar with increased productivity from remote areas beyond cellular and landline service. Global customer segments include: oil and gas, government, mining, forestry, commercial fishing, utilities, military, transportation, heavy construction, emergency preparedness, and business continuity as well as individual recreational users. Globalstar data solutions are ideal for various asset and personal tracking, data monitoring and SCADA applications.

