Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $15.35, with a volume of 145041 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.34.

Atlas Copco Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $75.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.46.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlas Copco AB will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB provides compressed air and gas, vacuum, energy, dewatering and industrial pump, industrial power tool, and assembly and machine vision solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments.

