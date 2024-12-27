Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.30 and last traded at $10.81, with a volume of 335964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

Nordea Bank Abp Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 19.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nordea Bank Abp will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nordea Bank Abp

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates & Institutions, and Asset & Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to customers through mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

