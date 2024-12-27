Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $39.58 and last traded at $40.78, with a volume of 8384794 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.33.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.47 and its 200-day moving average is $51.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 415.0% during the 2nd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000.

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

