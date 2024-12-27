Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.40 and last traded at $3.53, with a volume of 13408211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Transocean from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Transocean from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

In other Transocean news, EVP Roderick James Mackenzie sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $85,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,576.53. This represents a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Transocean by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,633 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Abel Hall LLC bought a new stake in Transocean during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 34.0% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 15,877 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

