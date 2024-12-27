POET Technologies (CVE:PTK) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

POET Technologies Inc. (CVE:PTK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$8.43 and last traded at C$8.24, with a volume of 322979 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.98.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Northland Capmk raised shares of POET Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.
Read Our Latest Report on POET Technologies
POET Technologies Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Senior Officer Vivek Rajgarhia sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.24, for a total transaction of C$36,219.00. Also, Director James Lee sold 25,000 shares of POET Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.95, for a total transaction of C$173,712.50. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About POET Technologies
POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. The company offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than POET Technologies
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Top 3 Investment Themes to Watch for in 2025
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Mega Buybacks in 2025: Why These 3 Leading Stocks Are Buys
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- AMD vs. NVIDIA: The Better Semiconductor Bet for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for POET Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POET Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.