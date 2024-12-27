Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUUF) Short Interest Update

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a growth of 39,200.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 393.0 days.
Prosegur Cash Price Performance
PGUUF stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. Prosegur Cash has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.61.
Prosegur Cash Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Prosegur Cash
- Trading Halts Explained
- Top 3 Investment Themes to Watch for in 2025
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Mega Buybacks in 2025: Why These 3 Leading Stocks Are Buys
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- AMD vs. NVIDIA: The Better Semiconductor Bet for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Prosegur Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosegur Cash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.