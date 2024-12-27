Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUUF) Short Interest Update

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a growth of 39,200.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 393.0 days.

Prosegur Cash Price Performance

PGUUF stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. Prosegur Cash has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.61.

Prosegur Cash Company Profile

Prosegur Cash, SA provides cash cycle management solutions and automating payments in retail establishments, ATM management for financial institutions, retail establishments, business, government agencies, central banks, mints, and jewellery stores. The company provides national and international transport services, including collection, transport, custody, and deposit services for funds and other valuables that include jewellery, artworks, precious metals, electronic devices, voting ballots, and legal evidence.

