DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.60 and last traded at $10.91, with a volume of 1478836 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on DBRG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.75 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DigitalBridge Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.88.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Performance

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.48%.

Institutional Trading of DigitalBridge Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBRG. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 28,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in DigitalBridge Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 71,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in DigitalBridge Group by 633.3% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

Featured Articles

