Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.98 and last traded at $21.43, with a volume of 1036418 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.41.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.35). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $674.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -87.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Americold Realty Trust news, SVP Robert E. Harris sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $41,567.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,837 shares in the company, valued at $41,589.68. This represents a 49.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Americold Realty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLD. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 40.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,261,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844,603 shares in the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 9,018,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,571 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.9% during the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 4,385,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,001,000 after purchasing an additional 123,440 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 4.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,900,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,255,000 after buying an additional 165,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 9.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,590,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,713,000 after buying an additional 297,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

