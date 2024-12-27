Trimax Co. (OTCMKTS:TMXN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Trimax Co. (OTCMKTS:TMXN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 75.9% from the November 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Trimax Stock Down 7.7 %

OTCMKTS TMXN opened at $0.00 on Friday. Trimax has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

Trimax Company Profile

Trimax Corporation provides mobile apps and Web development solutions. It offers application development, Web application development, technology consulting, cloud services, and e-commerce or business intelligence and analytics. The company is also involved in production of olives and organic farming; provision of coffee; real estate development; and tourism activities.

