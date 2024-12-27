Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd (OTCMKTS:HAHRF) Short Interest Up 60,130.0% in December

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd (OTCMKTS:HAHRF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 602,300 shares, a growth of 60,130.0% from the November 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HAHRF opened at $10.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.24. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $10.24.

About Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd offers insurance and financial services in Israel, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: General Insurance, Health Insurance, Life Insurance and Long-Term Savings, Financial Services, and Insurance Companies Abroad.

