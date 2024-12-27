Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd (OTCMKTS:HAHRF) Short Interest Up 60,130.0% in December

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd (OTCMKTS:HAHRF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 602,300 shares, a growth of 60,130.0% from the November 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HAHRF opened at $10.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.24. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $10.24.
About Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Top 3 Investment Themes to Watch for in 2025
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Mega Buybacks in 2025: Why These 3 Leading Stocks Are Buys
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- AMD vs. NVIDIA: The Better Semiconductor Bet for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.