Short Interest in SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Grows By 16,400.0%

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a growth of 16,400.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
SSE Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of SSEZY stock opened at $20.13 on Friday. SSE has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $27.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
SSE Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.2658 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Report on SSE
SSE Company Profile
SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SSE
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Top 3 Investment Themes to Watch for in 2025
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Mega Buybacks in 2025: Why These 3 Leading Stocks Are Buys
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- AMD vs. NVIDIA: The Better Semiconductor Bet for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.