Short Interest in SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Grows By 16,400.0%

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a growth of 16,400.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SSE Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SSEZY stock opened at $20.13 on Friday. SSE has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $27.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

SSE Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.2658 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SSEZY shares. Barclays raised shares of SSE to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of SSE in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

SSE Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

