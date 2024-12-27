Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Short Interest Update

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,000 shares, a growth of 18,500.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 303,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

KAO Price Performance

OTCMKTS KAOOY opened at $8.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.78. KAO has a 1 year low of $7.13 and a 1 year high of $10.16.

KAO Company Profile

Kao Corporation develops and sells hygiene and living care, health and beauty care, life care business, cosmetics, and chemical products. The Hygiene and Living Care Business segment offers fabric, kitchen, home, sanitary, and pet care products. The Health and Beauty Care Business segment provides facial, body, hair, and oral care, hair styling and color, Salon, In-bathroom health care, and warming products.

