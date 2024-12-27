Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, an increase of 13,050.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDO. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 48,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 60,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $2,475,000.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of GDO opened at $11.18 on Friday. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $10.96 and a one year high of $13.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average of $12.27.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.09%.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

