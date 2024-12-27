Short Interest in ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF (NASDAQ:LGRO) Increases By 9,550.0%

ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF (NASDAQ:LGRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, an increase of 9,550.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF Price Performance

LGRO opened at $35.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.68. The stock has a market cap of $94.14 million, a P/E ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.29. ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF has a 12 month low of $27.12 and a 12 month high of $36.63.

ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0308 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

About ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF

The Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF (LGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US large cap stocks. Holdings are managed based on quantitative analysis and fundamental research, selecting those companies perceived to have favorable growth potential within their market sector.

