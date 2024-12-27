Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIOGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 75.2% from the November 30th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $19.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.79 and a 200-day moving average of $20.51. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $22.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.3594 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

