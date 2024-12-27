Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM) Short Interest Up 9,845.6% in December

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 676,300 shares, a growth of 9,845.6% from the November 30th total of 6,800 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Snow Lake Resources Stock Up 50.5 %

LITM opened at $0.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.43. Snow Lake Resources has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $1.50.

About Snow Lake Resources

Snow Lake Resources Ltd., a natural resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Canada. The company explores for lithium mineral resources. Its flagship property is the Thomson Brothers and Grass River lithium projects located to Crowduck Bay Fault region.

