Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Short Interest Down 75.4% in December

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decline of 75.4% from the November 30th total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Prysmian Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Prysmian stock opened at $32.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.63 and a 200-day moving average of $33.61. Prysmian has a 52-week low of $21.60 and a 52-week high of $37.44.

About Prysmian

Prysmian S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells power and telecom cables and systems, and related accessories under the Prysmian, Draka, and General Cable brands worldwide. It operates through four segments: Renewable Transmission, Power Grid, Electrification, and Digital Solutions.

