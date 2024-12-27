Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.48 and last traded at $43.83, with a volume of 1750511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Arqit Quantum from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Arqit Quantum Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Arqit Quantum

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.39.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arqit Quantum stock. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned about 0.06% of Arqit Quantum at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

About Arqit Quantum

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

