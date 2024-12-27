CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 12,600.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Price Performance

Shares of CSPCY opened at C$2.43 on Friday. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group has a 52-week low of C$2.25 and a 52-week high of C$3.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.84.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from CSPC Pharmaceutical Group’s previous dividend of $0.06.

About CSPC Pharmaceutical Group

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, other Asian regions, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Finished Drugs, Bulk Products, and Functional Food and Others segments.

