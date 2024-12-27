Short Interest in Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Grows By 28,500.0%

Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,400 shares, an increase of 28,500.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,144.0 days.
Grand City Properties Stock Performance
Shares of GRNNF stock opened at $12.09 on Friday. Grand City Properties has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.83.
About Grand City Properties
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Grand City Properties
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Top 3 Investment Themes to Watch for in 2025
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Mega Buybacks in 2025: Why These 3 Leading Stocks Are Buys
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- AMD vs. NVIDIA: The Better Semiconductor Bet for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.