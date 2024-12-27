Short Interest in Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Grows By 28,500.0%

Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,400 shares, an increase of 28,500.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,144.0 days.

Grand City Properties Stock Performance

Shares of GRNNF stock opened at $12.09 on Friday. Grand City Properties has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.83.

About Grand City Properties

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other major urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

