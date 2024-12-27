BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decline of 75.1% from the November 30th total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MQT. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 0.9% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,540,000 after buying an additional 11,450 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 3.4% during the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 39,579 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 24.2% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 19,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 15.5% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares in the last quarter. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:MQT opened at $9.94 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average of $10.48.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

