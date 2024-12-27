IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.56 and last traded at $48.24, with a volume of 24705557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on IONQ. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of IonQ from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on IonQ in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on IonQ from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on IonQ from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

IonQ Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.55 and a beta of 2.49.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 million. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 36.82% and a negative net margin of 457.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at IonQ

In other news, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 9,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $290,661.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 926,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,524,108.08. The trade was a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 9,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $98,184.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 648,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,954,953.76. The trade was a 1.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,223 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,983. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of IonQ

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IONQ. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in IonQ by 4.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,420,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,640,000 after buying an additional 199,360 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ in the third quarter valued at $1,631,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ during the third quarter valued at $1,865,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its position in IonQ by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 154,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 14,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Featured Stories

