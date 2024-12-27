LeddarTech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LDTC) Short Interest Update

LeddarTech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LDTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, an increase of 7,917.8% from the November 30th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 32.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
LeddarTech Stock Performance
NASDAQ:LDTC opened at $1.19 on Friday. LeddarTech has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of -0.21.
LeddarTech (NASDAQ:LDTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). Research analysts forecast that LeddarTech will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Roth Mkm increased their price target on LeddarTech from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.
About LeddarTech
LeddarTech Holdings Inc provides AI-based fusion and perception software solutions for advanced driver assistance solutions and autonomous driving applications in Canada. It offers LeddarVision, a raw sensor fusion and perception platform for automotive and off-road industrial vehicles. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Quebec City, Canada.
