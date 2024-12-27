LeddarTech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LDTC) Short Interest Update

LeddarTech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LDTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, an increase of 7,917.8% from the November 30th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 32.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

LeddarTech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LDTC opened at $1.19 on Friday. LeddarTech has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of -0.21.

Get LeddarTech alerts:

LeddarTech (NASDAQ:LDTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). Research analysts forecast that LeddarTech will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LeddarTech

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LeddarTech stock. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in LeddarTech Holdings Inc. ( NASDAQ:LDTC Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 98,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Walleye Trading LLC owned approximately 0.34% of LeddarTech as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Roth Mkm increased their price target on LeddarTech from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LDTC

About LeddarTech

(Get Free Report)

LeddarTech Holdings Inc provides AI-based fusion and perception software solutions for advanced driver assistance solutions and autonomous driving applications in Canada. It offers LeddarVision, a raw sensor fusion and perception platform for automotive and off-road industrial vehicles. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Quebec City, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LeddarTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeddarTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.