Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, an increase of 6,233.3% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 465,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Vinci Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VCISY opened at $25.60 on Friday. Vinci has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $32.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.03.

Vinci Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $0.2897 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vinci to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

About Vinci

Vinci SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in concessions, energy, and construction businesses in France and internationally. The Concessions segment manages motorway concessions; operates airports; and highways, railways, and stadium. Its Energy segment provides services to the manufacturing sector, infrastructure, facilities management, and information and communication technology; and industrial and energy-related services, which includes development of renewable energy assets, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction projects in the energy sector.

