Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Empiric Student Property Plc (LON:ESP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 82 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 83.30 ($1.04), with a volume of 2296 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82.50 ($1.03).

Empiric Student Property Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 88.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of £501.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 923.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Empiric Student Property Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a GBX 0.88 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Empiric Student Property’s payout ratio is 4,444.44%.

Insider Activity

Empiric Student Property Company Profile

In other news, insider Duncan Garrood acquired 25,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £17,974.36 ($22,524.26). Also, insider Donald Grant acquired 20,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 95 ($1.19) per share, with a total value of £19,832.20 ($24,852.38). Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation serving key UK universities. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

