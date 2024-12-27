Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.49 and last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 7567912 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.92.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have commented on KC. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.20 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Nomura upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.30 to $6.70 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Nomura Securities raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.93.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KC
Kingsoft Cloud Stock Up 14.3 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the third quarter valued at about $326,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 30.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 313.9% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 32,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 24,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 172,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 81,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.40% of the company’s stock.
About Kingsoft Cloud
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kingsoft Cloud
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Top 3 Investment Themes to Watch for in 2025
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Mega Buybacks in 2025: Why These 3 Leading Stocks Are Buys
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- AMD vs. NVIDIA: The Better Semiconductor Bet for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.