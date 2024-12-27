Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.49 and last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 7567912 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on KC. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.20 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Nomura upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.30 to $6.70 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Nomura Securities raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.93.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KC

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Up 14.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.82.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the third quarter valued at about $326,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 30.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 313.9% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 32,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 24,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 172,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 81,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsoft Cloud

(Get Free Report)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.