Active Energy Group (LON:AEG) Trading Down 8% – Here’s Why

Active Energy Group Plc (LON:AEG – Get Free Report) was down 8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.21 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.21 ($0.00). Approximately 252,716 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 6,207,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.23 ($0.00).

Active Energy Group Stock Down 8.0 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.11. The stock has a market cap of £335,050.20, a P/E ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 1.60.

About Active Energy Group

Active Energy Group Plc, a renewable energy company, develops and produces biomass products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers CoalSwitch, a biomass fuel that has been tested and proved to replace the traditional coal fired-power industry and existing renewable biomass industry without requiring plant modification.

