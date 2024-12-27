Reabold Resources (LON:RBD) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Reabold Resources Plc (LON:RBD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.05 ($0.00). Reabold Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00), with a volume of 417,931 shares trading hands.
Reabold Resources Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 34.15, a current ratio of 45.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Reabold Resources Company Profile
As an investor in upstream oil & gas projects, Reabold aims to create value from each project by investing in undervalued, low-risk, near-term upstream oil & gas projects and by identifying a clear exit plan prior to investment.
Reabold’s long term strategy is to re-invest capital made through its investments into larger projects in order to grow the Company.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Reabold Resources
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Top 3 Investment Themes to Watch for in 2025
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Mega Buybacks in 2025: Why These 3 Leading Stocks Are Buys
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- AMD vs. NVIDIA: The Better Semiconductor Bet for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Reabold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reabold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.