Starfleet Innotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFIO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Starfleet Innotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFIO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, an increase of 7,000.0% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,025,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Starfleet Innotech Trading Up 15.4 %

Shares of SFIO stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Starfleet Innotech has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

Get Starfleet Innotech alerts:

Starfleet Innotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Starfleet Innotech Inc is an asset management company with a conglomerate of various companies focusing on three primary industries, namely food and beverage, real estate, and technology, which have a presence in New Zealand, Australia, and the Philippines. The company is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Starfleet Innotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starfleet Innotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.