Harvest Minerals (LON:HMI) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Harvest Minerals Limited (LON:HMI – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.56 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01). Harvest Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01), with a volume of 10,365 shares.
Harvest Minerals Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.45 million, a PE ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30.
About Harvest Minerals
Harvest Minerals Limited engages in the mineral exploration and production of organic natural fertilizers in Brazil. It holds 100% interests in the Arapua fertilizer project comprising 12 mineral claims located in Brazil; and the Miriri Phosphate project consisting of seven mineral rights spanning an area of total 6,112 hectares located in the State of Pernambuco.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Harvest Minerals
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Top 3 Investment Themes to Watch for in 2025
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Mega Buybacks in 2025: Why These 3 Leading Stocks Are Buys
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- AMD vs. NVIDIA: The Better Semiconductor Bet for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.