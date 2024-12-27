Harvest Minerals (LON:HMI) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Harvest Minerals Limited (LON:HMI – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.56 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01). Harvest Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01), with a volume of 10,365 shares.

Harvest Minerals Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.45 million, a PE ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30.

About Harvest Minerals

Harvest Minerals Limited engages in the mineral exploration and production of organic natural fertilizers in Brazil. It holds 100% interests in the Arapua fertilizer project comprising 12 mineral claims located in Brazil; and the Miriri Phosphate project consisting of seven mineral rights spanning an area of total 6,112 hectares located in the State of Pernambuco.

