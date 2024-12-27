SDX Energy (LON:SDX) Stock Price Down 15.1% – What’s Next?

SDX Energy plc (LON:SDX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 15.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.36 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.36 ($0.00). Approximately 1,031,841 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the average daily volume of 428,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.43 ($0.01).

SDX Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.35, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.32. The firm has a market cap of £738,461.60, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 0.70.

SDX Energy Company Profile

SDX Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company holds 50% working interest in Meseda and Rabul fields in the West Gharib, Egypt; 55% interest in the South Disouq concession located in the Nile Delta region, Egypt; and 75% working interest in four exploration permits consisting of Sebou Central, Gharb Occidental, Lalla Mimouna Nord, and Moulay Bouchta Ouest concessions situated in the Gharb Basin, Morocco.

Further Reading

