Victoria PLC (OTCMKTS:VCCTF) Short Interest Up 4,943.6% in December

Victoria PLC (OTCMKTS:VCCTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, a growth of 4,943.6% from the November 30th total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Victoria Stock Up 13.5 %

VCCTF opened at $0.90 on Friday. Victoria has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $3.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1.65.

Get Victoria alerts:

About Victoria

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Turkey, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through four segments: UK & Europe Soft Flooring, UK & Europe Ceramic Tiles, Australia, and North America.

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.