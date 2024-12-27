Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Shares Down 3.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Premier African Minerals Limited (LON:PREM – Get Free Report) fell 3.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00). 1,561,088,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 508% from the average session volume of 256,763,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier African Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.
Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. It explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, potash, and gold deposits. The company holds interests in RHA Tungsten mine, Katete REE project, zulu project, and Tinde projects in Zimbabwe, as well as properties in Mozambique.
