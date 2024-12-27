H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.00 and traded as low as $22.00. H. Lundbeck A/S shares last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 7,500 shares trading hands.
H. Lundbeck A/S Trading Down 0.0 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.00.
H. Lundbeck A/S Company Profile
H. Lundbeck A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti/Rxulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.
